Troopers on Patrol for impaired driving throughout holiday season

As Nebraskans celebrate the holidays and ring in a new year, Nebraska State Troopers will be diligently working to keep roads safe throughout the state.

“This time of year is full of joy and celebration,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “Ensuring that you always have a sober driver is the best way to prevent this holiday season from being remembered for a tragedy.”

The Nebraska State Patrol is teaming up with law enforcement agencies throughout Nebraska for the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The effort started Friday, Dec. 17, and runs through Saturday, Jan. 1. Troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime during this operation, thanks in part to a grant for $26,500 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO).

NDOT-HSO reports that in 2020, there were 1,534 alcohol-related crashes in Nebraska, which led to 76 fatalities and more than 600 additional injuries. So far in 2021, troopers have made more than 1,100 arrests for driving under the influence.