Troy Harper receives Roy Chelf Award

SCOTTSBLUFF — Panhandle Coop Association Board of Directors named Troy Harper, Manager at Kimball Main Street Market as the winner of the Roy Chelf Employee Award at the Panhandle Coop Association Annual Meeting held January 12, 2022 at the Gering Civic Center.

“Troy is a 19 year employee, and his dedication to Panhandle Coop is an example of how we would like all employees to be.” said Jim Lapaseotes, Governance Committee Chair of the Board of Directors. “Troy started out as a stocker in Torrington, and five years ago became the store manager in Kimball.”

Harper received a check for $1,000 and will receive an additional $1,000 to be specifically used for expenses for a trip. He also received a clock and his picture will be displayed in the Administrative office.

“Panhandle Cooperative Association had a profit of $2,357,210 in their fiscal year that ended on August 31, 2021. The profits went into retained savings of the company. No patronage will be paid out,” reported CFO, Kim Anderson. “Equity redemptions for estates and retirements, paid throughout the year totaled $122,784.”

“Even though no patronage was paid out, the retail loyalty program, Coop Cash, paid out nearly $350,000, in fiscal 2021. It is basically the patronage for purchasing at the Main Street Market stores, which patrons can receive right away,” said President and CEO Charlie Wright in his comments to the audience. “No one can predict what will happen in the future, however, going forward Panhandle Coop will continue to look for new innovations from existing business and new opportunities. We are looking at ways to have more locally branded products in our locations in the upcoming year.”