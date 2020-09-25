Truck show to raise funds for accessible equipment

“Imagine just being on the side of the playground watching everyone else,” she said. “I wouldn’t be happy.”

The swings can support a person and their wheelchair and include a strap system to keep them safe while they swing. The cities of Scottsbluff and Gering were already looking into adding accessible swings to local parks and have agreed to take money raised from the show to put toward purchasing them.

The equipment is coming from Blue Grass Playground Equipment in Ashland. Rhys said they wanted to support a Nebraska business.

“It’s a lot for the city, because they have the responsibility of installation and maintenance,” she said. “We understand. We also understand people in wheelchairs need to be able to swing.”

She pointed out that disabled is often paired with the idea that the individual cannot do something.

“I call it different ability,” she said. “They can do it, they just have to do it differently. We have got to find ways to help them.”

The couple believes this could become an annual event in the valley and, hopefully, part of the national circuit. In order to do that, though, they must prove there is a public interest.