Twin Cities Development program encourages consumers to shop locally

Twin Cities Development is encouraging consumers to shop locally with its Sugar Valley Shop Local campaign.

The program runs through Jan. 2. By shopping locally and saving receipts, consumers can enter a drawing to receive gift certificates and gifts representing local businesses. Any receipts are eligible beginning from Dec. 1.

“Basically, go to any business, any business, service or product, any type of business in Scotts Bluff or Morrill counties and turn in your receipts,” TCD marketing specialist Amy Sapp said. “We want the receipts to total $250 (or more) by Jan. 2 to earn entries into the drawing.”

Consumers can add social media posts — taking pictures of where they’re at, their shopping experience — and adding #shopsugarvalley2020 so to gain entries into the drawings. A live drawing will be Jan. 18 live on Facebook @tcdne. The contest is open to anyone living in the 11 counties of the Panhandle, but the receipts must be from Scotts Bluff or Morrill County businesses.

“I’m on social media all the time, but I didn’t really see people pushing Small Business Saturday, and then started looking and realized we didn’t really have anybody driving a shop local campaign,” Sapp said. “It was late planning, but next year we’ll get ahead of the game and get more people involved.”