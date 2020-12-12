Twin Cities Development program encourages consumers to shop locally

Twin Cities Development is encouraging consumers to shop locally with its Sugar Valley Shop Local campaign.
The program runs through Jan. 2. By shopping locally and saving receipts, consumers can enter a drawing to receive gift certificates and gifts representing local businesses. Any receipts are eligible beginning from Dec. 1.
“Basically, go to any business, any business, service or product, any type of business in Scotts Bluff or Morrill counties and turn in your receipts,” TCD marketing specialist Amy Sapp said. “We want the receipts to total $250 (or more) by Jan. 2 to earn entries into the drawing.”
Consumers can add social media posts — taking pictures of where they’re at, their shopping experience — and adding #shopsugarvalley2020 so to gain entries into the drawings. A live drawing will be Jan. 18 live on Facebook @tcdne. The contest is open to anyone living in the 11 counties of the Panhandle, but the receipts must be from Scotts Bluff or Morrill County businesses.
“I’m on social media all the time, but I didn’t really see people pushing Small Business Saturday, and then started looking and realized we didn’t really have anybody driving a shop local campaign,” Sapp said. “It was late planning, but next year we’ll get ahead of the game and get more people involved.”
In contrast to a recent business BINGO contest, Sugar Valley Shop Local is more consumer driven. In the BINGO contest, consumers had to visit specific businesses to get a marker for their cards. In the new contest, consumers can go to any business for a receipt. Online purchases are also eligible to go toward the $250.
“To me, the biggest importance is the sales tax revenue that goes back into your bigger projects in your community,” Sapp said. “Also, supporting the businesses that support your community. I know bigger places do donations, but it seems to me like it’s the smaller mom-and-pop shops that really give more to the community, so we’re supporting them, especially in times like this.
“Thankfully, Nebraska is not too strict yet on restrictions, but that’s why we wanted to also drive the online part of it. That way, for those who can’t get out, at least they can enter by shopping online or calling and getting a gift card or whatever it might be.”
For more information, go to Facebook and search TCD or go to the TCD website at www.tcdne.org/events. Information is also available be e-mail at marketing@tcdne.org.
