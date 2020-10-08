Twin City Roofing donates $52,500 to United Way

United Way of Western Nebraska received a significant boost in the form of a $52,500 donation from Twin City Roofing this year.

The final check was presented Thursday by Twin City Roofing owner Terry Schank. The company donated $100 from every roofing job it did from Oct. 1, 2019 through Oct. 1, 2020.

“It makes us pretty proud,” Schank said. “We thought of this brainstorm about a year ago. I told my wife, ‘I think we could make a big impact in the community if we pull this off and donate $100 per roofing project.’

“I called (United Way director Steph Black) up and she said, ‘Oh, no way.’ I said, ‘Yeah, we can do this.’ So we have. We went over and above our goal of $50,000, so we’re over that.”

United Way board president Doug Couse said he was moved by the sizable donation.

“It’s absolutely incredible to have a donation of this size,” Couse said. “It comes in a year where when we were deciding to set a goal, we didn’t know what goal to put down and what we could even raise. It has marked an amazing year so far in what many would see as a very down year, and a bad year. This money will be utilized in this community in more ways than people can even imagine.”