‘Twister’ to show at the Midwest SkyView Drive-in this weekend
‘Twister’ to show at the Midwest SkyView Drive-in this weekend

  • Updated
The classic 1996 film “Twister” will come to the SkyView Drive-in screen this Friday and Saturday.

In this PG-13 movie, during the approach of the most powerful storm in decades, university professor Dr. Jo Harding (Helen Hunt) and an underfunded team of students prepare the prototype for Dorothy, a ground-breaking tornado data-gathering device conceived by her estranged husband, Bill (Bill Paxton). When Harding tells Bill that Dorothy is ready for testing — and that their privately funded rival Dr. Jonas Miller (Cary Elwes) has stolen the idea and built his own — Bill rejoins the team for one last mission.

Admission costs $4 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards and $7 for non-members. The film will show on Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, about 30 minutes after sundown, approximately 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

As of Aug. 27, masks are required for all patrons, volunteers, staff and artists, regardless of vaccination status, at the ticket booth and concession stand at the SkyView Drive-in. The Friends of the Midwest Theater Board of Directors will continue to monitor local conditions with support from Panhandle Public Health District and Scotts Bluff County Public Health before removing the mask requirement. Use of contactless payment methods and online concession ordering is highly recommended.

The Midwest SkyView offers number parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concessions offerings include hot concessions items hot dogs, nachos and hot pretzels with two ways to order: walk up concessions and online ordering. Come enjoy dinner and a movie at the drive-in.

No outside food or drink is allowed at the Midwest SkyView Drive-in including alcohol. Any patron found with alcohol will have their entire party and vehicle kicked out without a refund.

