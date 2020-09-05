Two businesses to receive LB 840 funds from Scottsbluff

An existing business seeking to add facilities in Scottsbluff and a business new to the community were both granted LB 840 funds by the Scottsbluff City Council.

Vistabeam, Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, has purchased the former KN Energy building in Scottsbluff where it will expand it’s operation. Vistabeam’s primary office is in Gering with operations covering multiple states. The LB 840 request is for a $100,000 loan and a $50,000 grant based on job creation. The funds will assist with the new facility and Vistabeam is expected to add five new jobs to the community.

Reverence Funeral Parlor is expected to locate in the former Tracy Broadcasting building on Char Avenue in Scottsbluff. The business was awarded a $50,000 loan, partially forgivable based on job credits.

Stefanie Gonzalez, appearing along with her husband, Oscar, told the council she has been a licensed funeral director in the community for the past 10 years.

“The desire to start my own funeral home came from many reasons,” she said. “Primarily, we would like to offer affordable and quality funeral care to families here. ... We believe if we can be a small, family-owned funeral home and keep our overhead very low, then we can provide that to families here.”

Funeral service has long been a career choice for Gonzalez.

“Funeral service is my passion,” she said. “I really know nothing else. I’ve wanted to do this since I was an eighth grader in middle school, and that’s what I’ve worked toward since.”