Two families displaced in separate fires on Wednesday

Two people were injured and two families were displaced in two separate fires on Wednesday.

A rural Minatare fire that sent two to the hospital remains under investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshal Ryan Sylvester said.

“A wood stove played the biggest part in it, but I’m still working it out. I’ve got some interviews I need to do before I can make the final determination on that,” he said.

A man and woman who lived on the property were reported to have suffered burn injuries in the fire.

The Minatare Fire Department was called out to the fire around 5 p.m. with the Gering and Scottsbluff Rural Fire Departments providing mutual aid to fight the blaze.

Flames were reported to have reached about 100 feet high and being visible miles away.

The house was a total loss with damages estimated at $119,000.

Around the same time, the Mitchell Fire Department was called out to a fire on the 1300 block of 13th Street.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a faulty heater, Mitchell Fire Chief Jon Wurdeman said.