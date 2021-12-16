 Skip to main content
Two families displaced in separate fires on Wednesday
A house on Highland Road caught fire on Wednesday evening. Minatare Fire Department responded and received mutual aid from the Gering and Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department.

Two people were injured and two families were displaced in two separate fires on Wednesday.

A rural Minatare fire that sent two to the hospital remains under investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshal Ryan Sylvester said.

“A wood stove played the biggest part in it, but I’m still working it out. I’ve got some interviews I need to do before I can make the final determination on that,” he said.

A man and woman who lived on the property were reported to have suffered burn injuries in the fire.

The Minatare Fire Department was called out to the fire around 5 p.m. with the Gering and Scottsbluff Rural Fire Departments providing mutual aid to fight the blaze.

Flames were reported to have reached about 100 feet high and being visible miles away.

The house was a total loss with damages estimated at $119,000.

Around the same time, the Mitchell Fire Department was called out to a fire on the 1300 block of 13th Street.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a faulty heater, Mitchell Fire Chief Jon Wurdeman said.

“It was due to a faulty wall heater that ignited the curtains. Then, the curtains fell onto a bed, but we got it put out (with the house still) in pretty good shape,” he said. “It was mostly just smoking.”

Wurdeman said the fire caused some and structural damage. The damage to the structure was estimated at $15,000.

A family of four was displaced by the fire.

Carissa Schank with Firefighter Ministry assisted both families.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

