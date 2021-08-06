Two family practice residents welcomed to Regional West Physicians Clinic

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West is pleased to welcome two family practice residents to Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Scottsbluff.
Zachary Holmes, MD, is a family practice resident through the University of Nebraska Medical Center Family Medicine Rural Training Track, Scottsbluff. Dr. Holmes earned a medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine, Saba, Dutch Caribbean.
Nathan Van Winkle, MD, is a family practice resident through the University of Nebraska Medical Center Family Medicine Rural Training Track, Scottsbluff. Dr. Van Winkle earned a medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha.
As part of the Family Medicine Residency program, Regional West Medical Center partners with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, to provide a two-year family medicine residency program in Scottsbluff.
