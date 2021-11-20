Two local experts offer options to the traditional roasted turkey

“Every 20 minutes pull it out, and the best thing is just to be liberal and keep it going. Give it a little bit of love, you know, using your paint brushes. Put a (roasting) rack underneath it, so the turkey isn’t directly on the pan. If it’s (sitting in the pan) the moisture can’t get through. If the moisture doesn’t sit there it’ll work more like convection,” he said.

“You could just do dry spices absolutely the same as you do anything else where you just take your garlic powders, paprikas, whatever you fancy. Then you just go and just rub it on the outside of it and let it sit,” he said. “That’s where the brining comes into play. It’s going to take time if you want to take rub and rub the underneath the skin the night before, kind of like for the brine. You call that a dry cure. Throw some salt into that too. Then you cure it overnight. The next day, you can just rub (more of the rub mix) on the outside of it. That would be good because you’ve had some time to permeate the skin if you let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes.”