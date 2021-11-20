Two local experts offer options to the traditional roasted turkey

Tired of the same old boring turkey?
There are plenty of alternatives when it comes to cooking turkey for Thanksgiving.
Hannah Liptac, the ProStart instructor at Scottsbluff High School, said her family always has the traditional roasted turkey. Her dad and brother are hunters, though, and usually have a couple wild turkeys. Liptac said she likes to smoke the wild turkeys. It is imperative to make sure the turkey is done when pulling it out of the smoker.
“I’m usually the one that is checking the temperature and making sure that it’s actually done and reminding them of safety and sanitation practices and things like that,” she said.
Frying a turkey is also an option, Liptac said. Make sure to have the right equipment like a turkey fryer, and, of course, do it safely.
“You have to pat it dry,” she said. “You have to be kind of careful when you drop it in a deep fryer, so there can’t be a lot of liquid and other things in the turkey.”
Derek Ray, a chef and owner of meal service LYFE Courses, suggests brining the turkey from 12 to 24 hours before cooking.
“You’re going to be able to penetrate the meat and keep it nice and juicy,” he said.
You can also use a simple glaze for the turkey.
“As far as a glaze, just honey and a little bit of chicken stock is always just a great way go, super simple, super easy,” he said.
Whatever method you use Ray suggests basting the turkey regularly.
“Every 20 minutes pull it out, and the best thing is just to be liberal and keep it going. Give it a little bit of love, you know, using your paint brushes. Put a (roasting) rack underneath it, so the turkey isn’t directly on the pan. If it’s (sitting in the pan) the moisture can’t get through. If the moisture doesn’t sit there it’ll work more like convection,” he said.
Ray said rubs are a popular alternative.
“You could just do dry spices absolutely the same as you do anything else where you just take your garlic powders, paprikas, whatever you fancy. Then you just go and just rub it on the outside of it and let it sit,” he said. “That’s where the brining comes into play. It’s going to take time if you want to take rub and rub the underneath the skin the night before, kind of like for the brine. You call that a dry cure. Throw some salt into that too. Then you cure it overnight. The next day, you can just rub (more of the rub mix) on the outside of it. That would be good because you’ve had some time to permeate the skin if you let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes.”
Liptac and Ray said the most important part of cooking turkey is to not overcook it.
“The biggest thing with the turkeys, it’s got to rest as soon as it comes out (of the roaster). You have to let it sit here. It’s just not going to be good (if you don’t let it rest). Cook it to 160 degrees. It’ll carry over that five degrees to 165, so it’s safe to eat it. They say it takes two minutes every eight ounces, so like four minutes every pound. A 20 pound turkey should probably rest for about 40 minutes,” he said.
Liptac, though, said to find the method that works for you.
“I kind of laugh because there’s so many blogs with so many people out there that do all their own things and swear by it,” she said. “With turkey. same thing. You must spray it down every two hours. You have to marinate it. You have to brine it. You have to fry it. Everyone has their own kind of religion with Turkey. I think if it works for you, and you think its right, absolutely. Everybody kind of has their own method, and there’s so many ways to do it.”
There are also different options when it comes to side dishes.
“My family takes traditions and kind of twist them a little bit,” Liptac said. “We have a cranberry relish that goes way back. It’s not your traditional cranberry jelly that you see a lot. It has like orange peels and cranberries and all these different flavors, and then it sits and turns into relish. It’s still traditional, but it’s a little bit different than you see.”
When it comes to dessert, there are different alternatives, there as well.
“I’m so traditionalist. I always make pie, but my sister has a turtle cheesecake that’s become part of her family’s tradition,” Liptac said. “We do different variations on pie. My grandma has a famous coconut cream that always shows up. Even outside a pie, why not make cinnamon rolls? Have a hot chocolate bar with marshmallows, something like that for the kids to serve themselves.”
Ray said he and his family will also have some non-traditional desserts at their table for Thanksgiving.
“A pumpkin peanut butter chocolate tart is one of the things that I’m doing this year. I’m doing a caramel apple rosette. It’s not exactly like your traditional apple pie. It’s more of like a rosette in a tart,” he said.