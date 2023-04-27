The West Nebraska Arts Center is preparing to unveil two new collections with receptions taking place on the evening of May 4.

“Stages” is a show by Martin Vargas created to share the various stages of his art career. Many mediums will be featured, including acrylics, ceramics, watercolors and more. The reception will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, and will be free and open to the public. Refreshments, wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

West Nebraska Arts Center will be displaying artwork by Vargas May 4-28. The show was made possible by the support of Hotel 21 & Co., the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Another reception, complete with hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, will be held Thursday, May 4, at 5 p.m. for the opening of a collection of original art from Western Nebraska Community College Students in the Arts Center’s Bronson Gallery.

“This show is a treat for us. We enjoy the different mediums and the interesting ways the mediums are molded into unique designs,” said program manager Stephanie Coley.

The WNCC Student Art Exhibit can be viewed in the Bronson Gallery May 4-June 25.

The West Nebraska Arts Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. The center is a cultural nonprofit organization committed to education, awareness and excellence in the arts, serving the North Platte Valley region.

The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, has supported the Arts Center’s programs through its matching grants program funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Visit nebraskaartscouncil.org for more information.