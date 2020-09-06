Two people charged in home invasion

Two people are accused in a robbery that Scottsbluff police described as home invasion.
Alexander Wheeler, 27, of Scottsbluff, and Cassandra Gonzalez, 27, of Lyman, are charged with robbery, a Class II felony; and burglary, a Class IIA Felony.
According to Scotts Bluff County Court records, Scottsbluff Police were called to a home at the Bluebird Trailer Court on Aug. 1 in response to a report from a man who said he had been beaten. Officers made contact with the man, who suffered a severe laceration on his upper left lip, which the officer described as having become partially “severed.” Officers described the man as appearing to be in severe pain. He was bleeding and officers observing blood around him. He was transported to Regional West Medical Center.
The man told police that he had been robbed by a man, who he identified as Alex Wheeler and CJ Robinson. He said he had been hit and kicked in the back, while on the ground and told to stay on the ground.
The man told police that the woman, who he knew, had contacted him, saying that she needed help as her car battery had died and she was out of gas. The man met the woman at a local bar, helped her with her vehicle and invited she and the man to his home. The woman and man came to the residence, stayed for a time and left, and then sometime later, he heard someone messing with the door and opening it. He described Wheeler as striking him and knocking him to the ground. He said that someone went through his pockets, stomped on his phone and he heard Wheeler direct the woman to get valuables and money from his room. He estimated that about $279 in cash was stolen and other personal items.
Another man in the residence told police he heard the confrontation, but stayed in his room for fear of being harmed. The man described as a victim said he cooperated to avoid the other man in the residence being assaulted.
Investigating officers identified Wheeler and Gonzalez, also identified as Cassandra Robinson, through social media and police records. Police obtained warrant for the man and woman, who were both arrested on Sept. 3 and appeared in court for arraignment on Sept. 4.
Wheeler is being held on a $150,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 9.
Gonzalez, who was also arraigned on Sept. 4, is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10. She is being held on a $200,000 bond.
