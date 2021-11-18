Two teens injured in Nov. 6 crash

A 17-year-old teen boy suffered injuries in a Nov. 6 crash north of Scottsbluff.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman released that emergency personnel responded at about 3:13 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 to a reported rollover with injuries and entrapment on Sugar Factory Road. Personnel located the vehicle on its side in the Tri-State canal.

According to Overman, an 18-year-old male from Gering, reported he was driving and lost control. The passenger, a 17-year-old male from Gering, was trapped under the passenger side of the vehicle.

Fire department personnel extricated the teen, and both occupants were transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies cited the 18-year-old on charges of driving under the influence and minor in possession. The 17-year-old male was cited on a charge of minor in possession. Formal charges had not yet been filed in Scotts Bluff County Courts as of Nov. 18.

Officers allegedly recovered alcohol and THC concentrate (marijuana) at the scene.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office and Valley Ambulance, responding agencies include the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department and the Scottsbluff Police Department.

