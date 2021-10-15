Two treated after camper blows off roadway

Two people were transported to Box Butte General Hospital after being injured in a crash on the overpass at Berea Tuesday.

The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department responded to the one-vehicle crash late afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

At the scene, it was observed that a toy-hauler camper pulled by a white pickup blew over. Winds at the time were estimated to be at 65 miles per hour. The camper caught fire causing it to be a complete loss as it was totally engulfed in flames before crews arrived. The large blaze was likely caused by the gasoline stored in the toy-hauler compartment. ATVs in the toy-hauler portion in the back of the camper fell over the edge.

Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to Box Butte General Hospital. No further information was available as of press time.

After HVFD crews rescued the occupants, they put out the remaining blaze of the camper and the small fire that started from the ATV.

They had assistance from the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Department, Nebraska Department of Roads, and the Nebraska State Patrol to block traffic going both north and south on Highway 385.

