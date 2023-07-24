The Riverside Discovery Center welcomed two zebra foals to their herd.

“Here at our plains zebra exhibit, on July 1, we had a double birth,” head keeper Becky Jasperse said. “We have here on exhibit, Zelda and her foal. They are in our backyard, and the other foal, as we have announced on Facebook, is being bottle fed in the back.”

Currently, the mother and foal are being kept separate from the main herd to give the two bonding time and protection, but they are still available for the public to see.

Caring for the zebras and their young is a special undertaking because of the zebra’s status as herd animals.

“Zelda is a supermom, Jasperse said. “She is incredible. She has done this before. She’s very protective of her baby, that means its very hard for us to get close contact, or check the baby.

“We do a lot of visual checks, and a lot of taking advantage of when they’re eating or the baby is close to the fence and we can get good visuals, which is how we were able to figure out it was a girl.”

Zebras have developed some notoriety for having a less than optimal temperament, and aggressive behavior, making caring for them in captivity a challenge.

“It does make it a big challenge, in that zebras are very wild, so they have a lot of natural defensive tendencies. They don’t welcome strangers, which is good. It’s a healthy herd instinct. And it does mean that introductions can be a little bit spicy sometimes,” Jasperse said. “But that’s pretty normal for zebras. They will establish a hierarchy, so they’ll do their little whinnies and kicks and bites to figure out who is where, and Zelda will likely tell everyone to stay away from her baby and give it a chance to integrate into the herd, which will be perfect.”

This is the second year in a row that zoo staff have caring for young zebras, as two were born last year as well.

“We had a lot more of a head’s up on what their patterns are when these individual females are close to birth. So we had a lot more, at least the keepers that we’re here for the last time around. ... They were telling me about behaviors that Zelda would show before she was ready to give birth,” Jasperse said. “We were actually able to predict it well enough, within a week, that we got the two pregnant females separate from the group and allowed them to give birth away from the herd.”

The public is being asked to look out for a naming competition for Zelda’s foal, the foal under keeper care has been named Zayda by the keepers caring for her.