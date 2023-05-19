Scottsbluff-Gering and western Nebraska will receive visits from the Union Pacific Railroad’s “Big Boy” No. 4014 as it makes a round trip next month to the College World Series in Omaha.

Big Boy's western Nebraska schedule Eastbound Stops Gering: Union Pacific Park, 2005 Seventh St., June 7, 4:30 p.m.; departs June 8, 9 a.m.

Union Pacific Park, 2005 Seventh St., June 7, 4:30 p.m.; departs June 8, 9 a.m. Broadwater: Wehn and Ohio streets, June 8, 10:30-11 a.m. Westbound Stops Chappell: Vincent Avenue crossing, July 2, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Vincent Avenue crossing, July 2, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Sidney: Tenth and Hickory streets, July 2, 1:30 p.m.; departs July 3, 8 a.m.

Tenth and Hickory streets, July 2, 1:30 p.m.; departs July 3, 8 a.m. Kimball: East First and Walnut streets, July 3, 9:15-9:30 a.m. For information on Big Boy and other stops, visit up.com/heritage/steam.

It’ll be the first visit to the Twin Cities by the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, built in 1941, since its 2019 restoration in time for the 150th anniversary of the first transcontinental railroad’s completion.

A Friday email from the Union Pacific Steam Club said No. 4014 will arrive at 4:30 p.m. June 7 at Gering’s Union Pacific Park, 2005 Seventh St.

It’ll be available for public viewing there, though not tours, until its departure about 9 a.m. the next morning.

Big Boy will make travel southeast down the North Platte Valley June 8, mostly paralleling U.S. Highway 26 or Nebraska Highway 92.

It’ll make brief stops at Broadwater and Lemoyne, on Lake McConaughy’s north side, before its arrival in North Platte June 8 for a two-night, one-day stay there.

No. 4014 will be parked June 14-27 at Omaha’s “Union Pacific’s Home Plate” location at 12th and Cuming streets, near Charles Schwab Field where the CWS will be played during that time.

Big Boy’s return trip to U.P.’s Cheyenne steam shop starts June 29. It’ll take the railroad’s mainline through the southern Panhandle, making a brief stop in Chappell before arriving in Sidney at 1:30 p.m. July 2 for an overnight stay and public viewing at 10th and Hickory streets.

The 1941 4-8-8-4 locomotive will stop briefly in Kimball and Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, on July 3 before its return to Cheyenne.