 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘Uncharted’ showing at Midwest Theater

  • Updated
  • 0
Film Review - Uncharted

Mark Wahlberg, right, and Tom Holland appear in a scene from "Unchartered."

 Clay Enos - handout one time use, Sony Pictures

The Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff will show “Uncharted” this weekend March 18-20.

Treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan recruits street-smart Nathan Drake to help him recover a 500-year-old lost fortune amassed by explorer Ferdinand Magellan. What starts out as a heist soon becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada can get his hands on it. If Sully and Nate can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure — but only if they can learn to work together.

The film is rated PG-13 and has a run time of 1 hour and 50 minutes. Showtimes are Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their membership cards. Non-member tickets cost $7 per person.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

An 18-year-old Minatare teen died in a crash Saturday in rural Laramie County, Wyoming. The teen, Wyatt Butler, had been a senior at Scottsbluff High School, months away from graduation.

‘For a great cause’

‘For a great cause’

The music began playing as Chris Ruff headed to the stage in a blue prom dress. He was the first of 18 bikers to take part in the first P.U.B.…

Serving the community for 10 years

Serving the community for 10 years

Uprooting their family and ties in Ogallala, Ben and Kerri Dishman along with their two children arrived in Gering, with aspirations of openin…

SkyWest to end local service

SkyWest to end local service

SkyWest Airlines announced Thursday its intent to stop Essential Air Service (EAS) from 29 airports, including the Western Nebraska Regional A…

Running a fruitful food truck

Running a fruitful food truck

On a cold blustery day, typically a hot cup of coffee, tea or cocoa really hits the spot. However, for Western Nebraska, it’s lemonade; at lea…

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests flare in crisis-hit Sri Lanka as government readies for IMF talks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News