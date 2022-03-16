‘Uncharted’ showing at Midwest Theater

The Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff will show “Uncharted” this weekend March 18-20.
Treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan recruits street-smart Nathan Drake to help him recover a 500-year-old lost fortune amassed by explorer Ferdinand Magellan. What starts out as a heist soon becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada can get his hands on it. If Sully and Nate can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure — but only if they can learn to work together.
The film is rated PG-13 and has a run time of 1 hour and 50 minutes. Showtimes are Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 at 1:30 p.m.
Tickets are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their membership cards. Non-member tickets cost $7 per person.