The Scotts Bluff County Ag Society announced Uncle Kracker as the headlining act for the Scotts Bluff County Fair. The concert will be held Aug. 4. Ticket sales will start June 7.

Uncle Kracker first rose to stardom as a chief collaborator in Kid Rock's Twisted Brown Truck Band, according to a bio on his website.

His 2000 major label debut, "Double Wide," went double-platinum and yielded No. 1 smash “Follow Me." Its 2002 follow-up, "No Stranger To Shame," reached gold status and spawned cross-format hits such as “In A Little While” and a cover of Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away,” which set a Billboard record for most weeks at No. 1 on any chart. It topping a No. 1 run on the Adult Contemporary radio charts for a staggering 28 weeks.

Uncle Kracker spent five weeks at No. 1 with “When the Sun Goes Down," a duet with Kenny Chesney. After a few summer tours with Chesney, Uncle Kracker reached country’s Top 10 with his double-platinum crossover hit, “Smile." In 2012, he released country album, "Midnight Special," produced by Keith Stegall.

Visit the Scotts Bluff County Fair website, www.scottsbluffcountyfair.com, for details.