The City of Gering would like to inform citizens that the 21st Avenue Union Pacific Railroad crossing will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, for maintenance of the track. The city respectfully requests that drivers and pedestrians use caution when traveling in this area and to use an alternate route.
Union Pacific Railroad crossing closure in Gering
