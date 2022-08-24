United Way aims to raise $400,000 during 2022-23 campaign

Officials with the United Way of Western Nebraska (UWWN) announced a trio of campaign co-chairs at the organization's annual kick-off event Wednesday.

Ally Berggren of Regional West Health Services, Shane Wilson of Scottsbluff Screen Printing and Box Butte General Hospital’s Dr. Derek Shafer were revealed as the first UWWN campaign co-chairs in three years.

“I’ve worked with United Way for 28 years with my business and I’ve gotten to know the ins and outs of it," Wilson said. "This is super cool because I’ve always wanted to be involved, but I’m just so busy at work I’ve never had the opportunity to do it."

Though Shafer could not attend the event, Wilson and Berggren announced the campaign’s fundraising goal of $400,000. That amount would come from throughout the UWWN’s service area, without separate goals for the Scottsbluff and Alliance offices.

Berggren said, “I’m a proud member of United Way … I don’t get involved in things I don’t believe in fully. I’m proud to be a part of this. I really do love the United Way and the work they do in our communities.”

Representatives from many of the Pacesetter businesses helping the campaign were in attendance.

“This is just our way of saying thank you for everything you do,” current UWWN board president Jason Rogers told the audience. “What you guys do impacts so many people. I hope you at some point all get the opportunity to visit with people whose lives are impacted.”

Karen Benzel, the executive director for UWWN, also thanked the Pacesetter businesses and board members for the work they’ve done throughout the community. In fact, that was the theme for the 2022-23 campaign: ‘We can’t do what we do without you.’

The kick-off event also saw the crowning of a new winner for the traveling Pacesetter Corporate Leader Award. This award is not entirely based on the total amount raised. Growth and the creativity of fundraising ideas also factor in.

This year’s distinction went to Scottsbluff Public Schools. Benzel said the district had almost tripled the amount it raised from last year.

Melissa Price, director of communications for SBPS, said, “It’s through the work of the agencies and the work United Way provides that help kids come to us ready to learn, and that’s so important for the things that we do."

Benzel announced numerous campaign initiatives for the next fiscal year.

These include providing Single Care prescription discount cards which she says have so far saved residents almost $1 million; an AmeriCorps Seniors project to get volunteers aged 55 and older more involved in the community; and a Bridges Out of Poverty partnership to give impoverished people the skills and tools they need to improve their situations.

She also announced an expansion to the Fighting Hunger in Our Community initiative.

Last year, there were four food distribution events in Alliance, Chadron, Sidney and the Scottsbluff/Gering area. All four of those are returning for this year’s campaign, with additional packing events in Crawford, Kimball and Gordon.

“All put together those create a couple weeks’ worth of meals, and they’re high-quality meals. … Those food items aren’t going to waste and they’re going to the people that truly need them the most in the communities we serve,” Benzel said.

Benzel said a a T-shirt sale running from Aug. 24 through Sept. 21, would directly benefit this food insecurity initiative.

She also touched upon the organization’s largest fundraising event, the 25th annual Duck Draw on Sept. 17. People can purchase ducks online or at nine locations throughout the Panhandle for a chance to win a new car or a new UTV, or a slew of other prizes including cash, food and gift cards.

“One hundred percent of those proceeds go back to United Way, go back to support all of these wonderful partner agencies that are here,” she said.

The UWWN serves each county in the Panhandle as well as Goshen County in Wyoming. Its 27 partner agencies help the communities in the areas of health, education and financial stability.