United Way announces Duck Draw winners

“Fantastic” is how United Way of Western Nebraska’s Jill Allen described how their year has been going despite the continuing threat from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a Monday news conference to announce the winners of this year’s Duck Draw, she said support for United Way has remained strong even during an unpredictable year like 2020.

The 23rd annual Rubber Duck Dash with ducks floating down the North Platte River was modified to make the event safer for a public gathering.

For 2020, the event was called a Duck Draw. The number on each duck was associated with a corresponding raffle ticket. The winning tickets were then pulled from a huge tumbler by some of the event sponsors on Saturday at the 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff.

This year’s grand prize winner was Kendra Feather of Scottsbluff, who won a 2020 Toyota Rav4 donated by TEAM Auto Center. The second place prize winner was George Kaufman Jr., who was presented with a 2020 Pioneer 500 Side-by-Side donated by Sandberg Honda.

“I’ve been buying ducks since the event started,” Kaufman said. “This is the first time I’ve won anything, so it’s a great feeling.”

Feather said winning a new car still hasn’t sunk in as she was still somewhat numb.

“We were all excited for Kendra because she has helped with United Way since the very first duck race 23 years ago,” Allen said. “She’s always done things and has also been president of the Volunteer Center. She’s always helping our community.”

TEAM Auto Center has been donating a new car for the United Way Duck Dash for several years. Manager Kent Holub said they’re always excited to help support the event.