United Way board members announce 2020-2021 campaign

United Way of Western Nebraska board members announced this year’s 2020-2021 campaign goal has been set to match 2019’s campaign goal of $308,000.
During a press conference Wednesday, United Way of Western Nebraska Executive Director Steph Black and Board President Doug Couse agreed, regardless of pandemic challenges, the organization’s focus of impacting the community remains consistent.
“I am just amazed with the resiliency, not only with the community, but United Way to adapt the way we have,” Couse said.
After consideration from the board, the organization remains confident in setting this year’s goal to match 2019’s campaign goal, Couse said, although 2020 has presented a different challenge than years past.
When the board came together to set this specific goal, they were confident in the community helping the organization in reaching its goal, he said.
Black said, “I am going to remain really positive that no matter how many dollars we raise it will make an impact.”
Throughout recent months, Black said, due to event cancellations, she and board members have become flexible and creative in their campaigning efforts, all while continuing to assist the community.
Black said a newly established website allowed the organization to establish “a virtual collection of monetary donations.”
“We are very excited with this campaign year even with all of our challenges we have,” she said, “We want to meet all our Pacesetters where they are at.”
Although campaigning efforts have taken on a new shape, Black said, their impacts through donations and events remain consistent.
“United Way continues to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community we serve,” Black said.
Recent community support from United Way included the donations of 225 packaged school supply sets and Visa gift cards to schools to support the faculty in providing school supplies to students, Black said.
In addition to recent community donations, the organization continues to help fund 16 programs, including a newly added program based in Torrington, the Stacey Houk Family Resource Center.
“It (Stacey Houk Family Resource Center) connects people in Torrington with basic needs and resources,” Black said.
In addition to a variety of changes for United Way in 2020, the board came together to make the decision to not name campaign chairs and co-chairs, Couse said.
“2020 is not about naming one person or two people to do that job,” he said. “It is about tugging on those boots straps and doing it together.”
Going forward, Black said, United Way is planning upcoming events to take place in September and October, which are going to look a little different than years past, but will still assist the community.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, United Way will bring The DISCover United Way Disc Golf Tournament to the community at Laing Lake in Alliance. The tournament will be a 36-hole tournament with an added cash payout to the pro and advanced divisions, to support United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County.
The tournament is sponsored by Dave’s Pharmacy.