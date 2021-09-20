United Way Duck Draw winners receive their prizes

United Way of Western Nebraska presented the top two winners of their 24th annual Rubber Duck Draw with their prizes on Monday. Heidi McKibbon won the grand prize, a 2021 Toyota RAV4, and Lisa Downey’s duck won her a 2021 Honda Pioneer side-by-side.
The two women and their husbands met with representatives from United Way, Sandberg Honda and Team Auto at the Team Auto Center to get acquainted with their new vehicles. Jill Allen, the United Way special events coordinator, said the Duck Draw contest had 11,049 entries and raised $95,607 for the group’s initiatives. Allen said it was the best-selling duck draw “in quite some time,” raising $26,000 more than last year’s event.
There were 40 prizes and 49 sponsors for the event, an increase over previous years which Allen said probably led to the larger amount of entries. Ducks were sold for 60 days, running until Sept. 18, and were either $10 individually or sold at various bundled discount rates.
The two grand prize winners had rather different experiences with how they entered, although they both said they were surprised when they were told they won.
“I’m still shocked, because I actually didn’t buy any ducks,” McKibbon said. “It was my sister-in-law who bought the duck for me as a birthday present, and she didn’t even tell me. I think she was planning on telling me after the drawing.”
Since she wasn’t aware she’d been entered into the contest, McKibbon initially didn’t believe she’d won.
“(United Way) left me voicemails and I actually thought it was a scam, so I deleted the voicemails. Thankfully Jill (Allen) called me back yesterday, confirming no, it’s not a scam and yes, it’s real.” McKibbon and her husband Chris said having the new SUV will be helpful for their family.
While Downey and her husband Mike bought several entries, she said she didn’t expect to be a winner.
“We just bought the ducks,” she said. “...Winning was the farthest thing from our minds.”
Mike Downey had been a United Way board member for many years, so both he and his wife were ineligible to win any prizes. They bought ducks for their kids to support the United Way’s programs. Since he is no longer on the board, the couple regained eligibility.
When asked about her plans with the side-by-side, Downey said she would, “Oh my gosh, just have fun!” She said the couple will plan vacations to the Black Hills and Fort Robinson to test out the vehicle, along with trips to visit family. “My grandson, they live in Yutan, Nebraska, and he said, ‘Well Nana, you’ve got to bring it down here,’” she said.
The same vehicles, in 2020 models, were provided as the grand prizes at last year’s drawing. Allen said both SUVs and side-by-sides have been hot commodities in recent months.