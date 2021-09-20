United Way Duck Draw winners receive their prizes

Since she wasn’t aware she’d been entered into the contest, McKibbon initially didn’t believe she’d won.

“(United Way) left me voicemails and I actually thought it was a scam, so I deleted the voicemails. Thankfully Jill (Allen) called me back yesterday, confirming no, it’s not a scam and yes, it’s real.” McKibbon and her husband Chris said having the new SUV will be helpful for their family.

While Downey and her husband Mike bought several entries, she said she didn’t expect to be a winner.

“We just bought the ducks,” she said. “...Winning was the farthest thing from our minds.”

Mike Downey had been a United Way board member for many years, so both he and his wife were ineligible to win any prizes. They bought ducks for their kids to support the United Way’s programs. Since he is no longer on the board, the couple regained eligibility.

When asked about her plans with the side-by-side, Downey said she would, “Oh my gosh, just have fun!” She said the couple will plan vacations to the Black Hills and Fort Robinson to test out the vehicle, along with trips to visit family. “My grandson, they live in Yutan, Nebraska, and he said, ‘Well Nana, you’ve got to bring it down here,’” she said.