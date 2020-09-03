United Way Ducks are going fast

Staff and volunteers at United Way of Western Nebraska are getting ready for a big day on Saturday, Sept. 12 when some great prizes will be given away at the Duck Draw.
Because the coronavirus is still a threat, the annual Rubber Duck Dash with ducks floating down the North Platte River was modified to make the event safer for a public gathering.
For this year, the event is called a Duck Draw, which will take place in conjunction with the Farmers Market at the 18th Street Plaza in downtown Scottsbluff.
The number on each duck is associated with a corresponding raffle ticket. The winning tickets are then pulled from a huge tumbler by some of the event sponsors.
“We’ll have music, beverages and food at this family-friendly event,” said United Way Executive Director Steph Black. “We start selling ducks for $10 each when the market opens at 8 a.m. and they’re on sale until we start the Duck Draw at 10:30 a.m.”
Black encouraged people to buy their ducks soon before they sell out.
“Duck sales have been going great,” she said. “Some of our sponsor businesses have been doing their own fun events to promote the Duck Draw. And we’ve been able to add a few more places where people can purchase Quack Sacks of ducks.”
A Quack Sack includes three ducks and 36 coupons from local businesses. In addition to TEAM Auto Center, they’re now available at the Main Street Market customer service desk, both Scottsbluff and Gering locations of First State Bank and at the United Way offices.
“You can even print the form online at uwwn.org, fill it out and bring it in to one of these locations,” Black said. “We’re making it easy to purchase ducks because sales are crucial this year with the pandemic still going on. Every duck sale counts.”
This year’s grand prize is a 2020 Toyota Rav4 donated by TEAM Auto Center. Second prize is a Pioneer 500 Side-by-Side donated by Sandberg Honda. Another 28 prizes, including cash, will go to this year’s winners.
“This is a great chance to make a difference in our community,” Black said. “Ten dollars is pretty affordable for anybody and it only takes one duck to win a big prize.”
She added that all the dollars raised from the Duck Draw go back into the community, which is important.
“There’s always a big need because there are so many families struggling to meet basic needs like food, rent and utilities,” Black said. “Those struggles have intensified because of the pandemic, as the 16 service agencies we fund are seeing a lot more people.”
Black said duck sales are currently at the same point where they were last year, at the same time.
“Considering all the things that are going on with COVID-19 and all the struggles people are facing, we feel really blessed,” she said.
Jerry Purvis is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at jpurvis@starherald.com or at 308-632-9046.
