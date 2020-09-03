United Way Ducks are going fast

Staff and volunteers at United Way of Western Nebraska are getting ready for a big day on Saturday, Sept. 12 when some great prizes will be given away at the Duck Draw.

Because the coronavirus is still a threat, the annual Rubber Duck Dash with ducks floating down the North Platte River was modified to make the event safer for a public gathering.

For this year, the event is called a Duck Draw, which will take place in conjunction with the Farmers Market at the 18th Street Plaza in downtown Scottsbluff.

The number on each duck is associated with a corresponding raffle ticket. The winning tickets are then pulled from a huge tumbler by some of the event sponsors.

“We’ll have music, beverages and food at this family-friendly event,” said United Way Executive Director Steph Black. “We start selling ducks for $10 each when the market opens at 8 a.m. and they’re on sale until we start the Duck Draw at 10:30 a.m.”

Black encouraged people to buy their ducks soon before they sell out.

“Duck sales have been going great,” she said. “Some of our sponsor businesses have been doing their own fun events to promote the Duck Draw. And we’ve been able to add a few more places where people can purchase Quack Sacks of ducks.”

A Quack Sack includes three ducks and 36 coupons from local businesses. In addition to TEAM Auto Center, they’re now available at the Main Street Market customer service desk, both Scottsbluff and Gering locations of First State Bank and at the United Way offices.