United Way hosting events aimed at fighting hunger in communities

ALLIANCE — United Way of Western Nebraska is "Fighting Hunger in the Community" kicking off its efforts with the first of seven planned food distributions on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Alliance. The distribution is part of United Way’s efforts in Western Nebraska to fight hunger in Western Nebraska by distributing necessary food to food insecure families including seniors, low-income families and those experiencing food insecurity.

Fighting Hunger in Our Community provides each household with several complete meals including non-perishable items, fresh fruit and vegetables, meat and dairy products for local families. The first event held in Alliance on Oct. 4 served 100 families. Volunteers from United Way, Healthy Blue Nebraska, Farm Credit Services of America, FNBO and Bank of the West packed the food items in reusable bags for each household.

The next event is scheduled in Scottsbluff and Gering on Thursday, Oct. 18 with plans for additional events in Chadron, Sidney, Crawford, Kimball and other areas throughout western Nebraska. This event is made possible by Healthy Blue Nebraska, Farm Credit Services of America, Platte Valley Bank, Arby’s Foundation, Medica, Alliance Community Pharmacy, Sandhills State Bank, TEAM Auto Center, Walmart, ALLO and donations earmarked to fight food insecurity.

To learn more about United Way, please call the United Way office at 308-763-8031 or email kbenzel@uwwn.org