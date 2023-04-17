United Way of Western Nebraska and Riverstone Bank kicked off registration for the sixth annual United Way Color Dash with a color toss on Monday afternoon.

The Color Dash presented by Riverstone Bank is a colorful 5K for runners of all levels and abilities set for Saturday, June 3 in Gering, in which an anticipated 1,000 runners will be completely transformed by vibrant color.

During the race, participants run through color stations where volunteers throw handfuls of colored cornstarch-based paint as they pass by. The runners enjoy pit stops throughout the race where local businesses and sponsors pass out goodies, and then enjoy a color dance party after they cross the finish line featuring a live DJ.

“This is one of our signature events,” United Way of Western Nebraska executive director Karen Benzel said. “It’s our kickoff at the beginning of June for our special events season. Special events raise about a quarter of our resources that we’re able to distribute back to the community, so it’s a huge part of what United Way does.”

Benzel assured prospective participants that the paint is non-toxic and biodegradable, and should wash out of their clothes. She also stressed the fun-run nature of the event and encouraged people of all ages and ability levels to get involved and enjoy the unique experience of getting coated in color.

“It is cornstarch-based, so it does come off, but it’s great fun,” she said. “It’s just really a fun event that we promote for people of all ages, from infants all the way to seniors and all abilities are welcome. It’s a fun-run, or walk if you so choose, so it’s open to anyone who wants to have a fun event in the beginning of June.”

Riverstone Bank has partnered with United Way to put on the Color Dash for many years. Marketing director Becca Pierce said that giving back to the community is important to Riverstone, and that supporting United Way is an efficient way for businesses and individuals to do the same.

“We are a community bank, and the importance of a community bank is to give back to the community,” she said. “What better way to do that than with United Way? I personally say they’re a one-stop-shop for your charitable giving, and as a business we believe that as well.”

Piece said that the Color Dash is always a good time for everyone involved, and that it is especially fun for families and groups who participate together.

“It’s fun to see families come out and embrace it and see the kids throwing their color at each other. It’s family fun and just enjoyment, and we are so pleased we again get to be a part of it.”

On June 3, the 5K run/walk will begin at 8 a.m at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

Registration for the Color Dash is now open. Early registration prices are available through May 24.Only 1,000 entrants will be accepted, so United Way encourages everyone to register early to ensure a spot in the event.

Register online at uwwn.org/colordash or call United Way at 308-635-2522 for more information.