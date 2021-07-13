United Way opens sale of ducks for 24th annual Duck Draw

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event is one of the largest fundraisers for United Way of Western Nebraska, and Allen said they are hoping to support 18 different agencies with the funds from this event.

Because the event is a draw instead of a dash, there won’t be actual rubber ducks to purchase, and winners will be drawn from a spinning system during the Sept. 18 festival event. Allen said the decision to draw instead of dash was once again due to the pandemic.

“We’re just coming out of COVID, so we thought we’d give it another whirl that way and see,” she said. “Then we’ll reevaluate next year how we’ll do that.”

The drawing will take place on Sept. 18 at the 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff after a pre-draw festival for the entire family. The event, beginning at 9 a.m., will include food, games, music and a free streaming of the Nebraska Huskers football game donated by ALLO Communications. All of this will lead up to the drawing for the 40 different prizes, which will take place at 10:30 a.m.

“I just want to encourage everybody to buy ducks,” Rebecca Pierce, the second vice president for the United Way of Western Nebraska board of directors, said. “At the end of the day, you’re not only winning something for yourself, you are helping the others in your community. So it’s a fun way to just give back.”