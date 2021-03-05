United Way raises $373K in 2020-2021

In a year of constant upheaval, the staff and volunteers at United Way of Western Nebraska had one more surprise — breaking their fundraising goal for 2020 by raising $373,747. They were pleasantly surprised to exceed their goal by more than $60,000.

Back in May, when much of the state was in shutdown due to the rapid uptick of the coronavirus, Executive Director Steph Black said at a press conference that United Way of Western Nebraska set the goal at $308,000, matching the previous year’s goal.

Black said she was concerned that budgets were too tight for people to donate.

“People were losing jobs, people were furloughed,” Black said. “We just had no idea what that was going to look like, so we put it in God’s hands.”

However, this year, the agency outraised 2019-2020 by $8,000, despite only having one in-person event due to the pandemic. Black credited that to community support for the success.

“We’re so blessed to live in the community that we do. People step up when there’s a crisis and when others need help,” Black said. “People stepped up, paid it forward. They gave if they could, if they couldn’t, they volunteered.”