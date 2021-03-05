 Skip to main content
date 2021-03-05

United Way raises $373K in 2020-2021
United Way raises $373K in 2020-2021

United Way raises $373K in 2020-2021

From left, Jill Allen, Steph Black, Todd Lewis and Doug Couse pose with the amount raised between February 2020 and February 2021, which exceeded the goal by more than $60,000.

 Danielle Prokop/Star-Herald

In a year of constant upheaval, the staff and volunteers at United Way of Western Nebraska had one more surprise — breaking their fundraising goal for 2020 by raising $373,747. They were pleasantly surprised to exceed their goal by more than $60,000.

Back in May, when much of the state was in shutdown due to the rapid uptick of the coronavirus, Executive Director Steph Black said at a press conference that United Way of Western Nebraska set the goal at $308,000, matching the previous year’s goal.

Black said she was concerned that budgets were too tight for people to donate.

“People were losing jobs, people were furloughed,” Black said. “We just had no idea what that was going to look like, so we put it in God’s hands.”

However, this year, the agency outraised 2019-2020 by $8,000, despite only having one in-person event due to the pandemic. Black credited that to community support for the success.

“We’re so blessed to live in the community that we do. People step up when there’s a crisis and when others need help,” Black said. “People stepped up, paid it forward. They gave if they could, if they couldn’t, they volunteered.”

Most of the money will go toward organizations in the community, as only 1.5% is used for United Way Worldwide, as membership dues.

Of that $373,747, almost 40% came from 25 businesses that partner with United Way as “pacesetters.”

Incoming Board President Todd Lewis said in addition to pacesetters, three local businesses contributed a combined unexpected $75,500 – B&C Steel, Twin City Roofing and Couplamatic Systems Inc.

David Couse, the president for the board, said he was moved by personal donations and support.

“We had people give anywhere from $1 to $1,000, just on their own, and probably most touching of all was when people donated their stimulus checks to United Way,” Couse said. “Where else does that happen? I honestly don’t know, except in this community.”

Special Events Coordinator Jill Allen said despite the change for the 2020 Duck Draw, instituting a raffle, it raised $73,000, and sold nearly 1,800 more ducks than the previous year. Allen said after United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive canceled, it still raised enough to purchase 225 school supply kits and an additional $5,000 to provide to schools for supplies.

Now, the next step for United Way is to seek volunteers to determine which organizations applying for the donations get funded. The process, like last year, will be over videochat, starting in April.

Lewis said he started out his journey with United Way by joining the volunteer board, calling it a “tough job, but a great opportunity.”

“If you wanted to learn about all of the different organizations that are in the valley that are supporting people in need, you really get to hear about their story in that process,” Lewis said.

danielle.prokop@starherald.com

