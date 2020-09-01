United Way receives $21,200 donation

After two devastating hailstorms hit the area late last summer, Terry and Paula Schank, owners of Twin City Roofing, decided to help with the recovery.

The Schanks turned the devastation into something positive when they pledged to donate $100 of each roofing job they did to the United Way of Western Nebraska. The program will run through Oct. 1 and as of now, they’ve donated $47,400.

Their fourth donation from the pledge, $21,200, happened on Tuesday at the Twin City Roofing offices.

“With the added implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on families in our communities, these dollars will make an even bigger impact for so many local programs,” said United Way Executive Director Steph Black. “These programs serve families in our community who struggle to meet basic needs.”

Black added the donation will help United Way carry out its community impact projects that focus on food insecurity and homelessness in our communities.

For more information on United Way of Western Nebraska and the services it helps support, visit their website at uwwn.org or call their offices at 308-635-2522.

Jerry Purvis is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at jpurvis@starherald.com or at 308-632-9046.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.