United Way selects 2022-2023 grant recipients

United Way of Western Nebraska announced the 2022-2023 grant award recipients this week.

Representatives from United Way Pacesetter Businesses and community volunteers reviewed each application and interviewed representatives from each agency to determine funding levels for each non-profit agency that applied.

The funds distribution committees met in three different areas of United Way’s service area (Scottsbluff, Alliance and Chadron) to recommend funding levels for those non-profits requesting funding in their community.

Twenty-seven agencies were chosen to receive United Way funding based on the areas of health, education and financial stability and are selected to be 2022-23 United Way Partner Agencies.

Fourteen agencies were selected to receive funding in the area of health: Alliance Aftershock Softball, Alliance Oldtimers Baseball & Softball, Alliance Recreation Center, Alliance Spartans, Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy, CAPstone, CASA of Scotts Bluff County, East Point Horspice, Lifespan Respite, Plains West CASA, PPHD Dental Health Program, Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center. Summer Program for Handicapped Children (Camp Scott) and The DOVES Program.

Agencies receiving funding based on their education programs include Alliance MOPS, Banisters Leadership Academy, Boy Scouts of America Adventure West Council, Carnegie Arts Center and the Guadalupe Center.

11.13 Ministries, Carpenter Center, Cirrus House- Youth Services, Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CAPWN), Community Table, Family Stabilization (CAPWN), Scottsbluff-Gering Soup Kitchen and Western Community Health Resources all received United Way grants in the area of financial stability.

A total of 18 nonprofit agencies in funded are in the greater Scotts Bluff Area, 12 were funded in Box Butte County and four in Dawes County.

Several nonprofit agencies received funding in more than one United Way of Western Nebraska service area, culminating in a total of 27 nonprofits representing 11 counties in the Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming.

United Way funding availability is based on the amount of funds raised in each of United Way of Western Nebraska’s service areas.

All grants were made possible by funds raised during the 2021-2022 United Way of Western Nebraska annual campaign. United Way continues the strong tradition of ensuring that donor dollars stay local and the monies raised in each county stay in the county where they were raised, according to a press release.

For more information about United Way, visit uwwn.org.

