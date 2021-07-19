United Way Stuff the Bus kicks off

SCOTTSBLUFF - United Way of Western Nebraska’s “Stuff the Bus” is gearing up to help area school children. The drive runs July 19 through Aug. 6 with the mission to help local kids with school supplies. In lieu of donations of crayons, notebooks and other school supplies, United Way is requesting monetary donations and is encouraging the community to stuff the bus virtually at uwwn.org/bus. 100% of all donations will help local kids with the necessary school supplies.

The decision to go virtual again this year was not taken lightly. The local schools and community partners that benefit from United Way’s Stuff the Bus school supply drive were polled and overwhelmingly, they requested a virtual drive. The virtual drive (with only accepting monetary donations) ensures that the children can receive the necessary supplies needed for school. The monetary donations will be used to purchase school supplies and those supplies are distributed to local children in need to help them get started on the right foot and succeed in school.

Monetary donations may be made online at uwwn.org/bus or mailed to United Way, 1517 Broadway Suite #106, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.