United Way to host disc golf tournament

ALLIANCE — The DISCover United Way Disc Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, August 13 at the Rolling Prairie Course at Laing Lake in Alliance. The Pro Disc Golf Association (PDGA) C-Tier sanctioned tournament is open to both professionals and amateurs with $1,000 added cash payout in the pro division. Disc golfers of all ages and abilities are welcome to play with divisions from juniors to professional. Players can register at dgscene.com/UW22. Amateurs will receive a player’s pack of custom hot stamped disc at check-in on the day of the tournament.

The United Way tournament features four bonus holes added to the regular 18 hole Rolling Prairie Course per round. There are a total of 44 holes with 22 holes in the morning and 22 holes in the afternoon.

On Friday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. a disc golf clinic will be held at Rolling Prairie Disc Golf Course in Alliance. The clinic is $10 per participant. There is no preregistration for the clinic and registration will be taken that evening on a first come first serve basis with the registration fee payable to United Way. There is no need to play in the tournament to attend the clinic.

The course is open to the public and the public is welcome to attend to watch the tournament. The proceeds from DISCover United Way Disc Golf Tournament benefit United Way of Western Nebraska and helps fund United Way’s 27 partner agencies along with providing resources for United Way’s community impact work.

For more information about the United Way disc golf tournament please contact Karen Benzel at 308-763-8031 or kbenzel@uwwn.org.