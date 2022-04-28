United Way to host first in-person Color Dash in three years

The streets of Gering will soon look a lot more colorful when the Color Dash 5K race returns on Saturday, June 4.

The fifth annual Color Dash will start and end at the Five Rocks Amphitheater and wind throughout Gering. It is organized by the United Way of Western Nebraska and presented by Riverstone Bank.

“We are super excited we get to have a full-on Color Dash again this year. We’re very psyched about it,” Jill Allen, special events coordinator for United Way of Western Nebraska, said at a press conference Thursday.

The Color Dash is non-competitive and open to runners of all fitness and experience levels.

As they run or walk through the streets of Gering, participants will be periodically sprayed with colored, cornstarch-based paint which is non-toxic and biodegradable. They can then attend a color dance party with live music at the end of the race.

The Color Dash had been put on pause during the bulk of the coronavirus pandemic. The United Way of Western Nebraska had hosted a virtual event last year, but this will be the first in-person dash since 2019.

Becca Pierce, Riverstone Bank’s director of marketing, said, “We’re so excited that we get to be back in the community this year ... we’re so pleased that we’re actually being able to be back at Five Rocks Amphitheater with the community doing this run again.”

She described the Color Dash as “one of the funnest events that we do” and invited participants to bring along their families.

During the race, different businesses have sponsored ‘splash centers’ where volunteers splash the paint on runners, and other businesses have sponsored pit stops where runners can get food and drink.

Registration is open at the United Way of Western Nebraska website, uwwn.org, or on its Facebook page. It costs $25 for adults 17 and older and $20 for children ages 6 — 16. Children 5 years old and younger can be registered for free.

Each participant aged 6or older will receive their choice of a T-shirt or a tank top and a race bag containing sunglasses, a bandanna and paint.

The early registration deadline to guarantee a shirt and race bag is Wednesday, May 25. Only 1,000 entrants will be accepted.

Race packets and maps can be picked up at the Riverstone Bank location at 2002 Broadway in Scottsbluff on June 3, the day before the race.

“We hope everyone joins in with us this year,” Allen said.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.