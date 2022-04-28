 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story spotlight topical

United Way to host first in-person Color Dash in three years

  • 0
Color Dash Press Conference 2022

Representatives from United Way of Western Nebraska and Riverstone Bank toss paint in the air to celebrate the 2022 Color Dash event this June.

The streets of Gering will soon look a lot more colorful when the Color Dash 5K race returns on Saturday, June 4.

The fifth annual Color Dash will start and end at the Five Rocks Amphitheater and wind throughout Gering. It is organized by the United Way of Western Nebraska and presented by Riverstone Bank.

“We are super excited we get to have a full-on Color Dash again this year. We’re very psyched about it,” Jill Allen, special events coordinator for United Way of Western Nebraska, said at a press conference Thursday.

The Color Dash is non-competitive and open to runners of all fitness and experience levels.

As they run or walk through the streets of Gering, participants will be periodically sprayed with colored, cornstarch-based paint which is non-toxic and biodegradable. They can then attend a color dance party with live music at the end of the race.

The Color Dash had been put on pause during the bulk of the coronavirus pandemic. The United Way of Western Nebraska had hosted a virtual event last year, but this will be the first in-person dash since 2019.

People are also reading…

Color Dash Press Conference 2022

The United Way of Western Nebraska (UWWN) and Riverstone Bank in Scottsbluff held a press conference Thursday to announce their plans for the upcoming Color Dash in June. Left to right: UWWN Executive Director Karen Benzel, Riverstone Director of Marketing Becca Pierce, UWWN Special Events Coordinator Jill Allen, UWWN Director of Development Stephanie Gochoel.

Becca Pierce, Riverstone Bank’s director of marketing, said, “We’re so excited that we get to be back in the community this year ... we’re so pleased that we’re actually being able to be back at Five Rocks Amphitheater with the community doing this run again.”

She described the Color Dash as “one of the funnest events that we do” and invited participants to bring along their families.

Color Dash Press Conference 2022

Paint rains down on United Way and Riverstone Bank workers during their Color Dash press conference on April 28, 2022.

During the race, different businesses have sponsored ‘splash centers’ where volunteers splash the paint on runners, and other businesses have sponsored pit stops where runners can get food and drink.

Registration is open at the United Way of Western Nebraska website, uwwn.org, or on its Facebook page. It costs $25 for adults 17 and older and $20 for children ages 6 — 16. Children 5 years old and younger can be registered for free.

Each participant aged 6or older will receive their choice of a T-shirt or a tank top and a race bag containing sunglasses, a bandanna and paint.

The early registration deadline to guarantee a shirt and race bag is Wednesday, May 25. Only 1,000 entrants will be accepted.

Race packets and maps can be picked up at the Riverstone Bank location at 2002 Broadway in Scottsbluff on June 3, the day before the race.

“We hope everyone joins in with us this year,” Allen said.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ads for jobs in New York City will be required to post salary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News