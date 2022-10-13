United Way volunteers pack food at Main Street Market

Nine days after successfully distributing food in Alliance, the United Way of Western Nebraska and Healthy Blue Nebraska were at it again in Scottsbluff. On Thursday, Oct. 13, volunteers gathered in the back of Main Street Market to stuff bags full of food for people in need.

This event continues a month of service as part of the United Way’s Fighting Hunger in Our Community initiative.

“We partner with local agencies throughout the community … they’ll identify families in need who are facing food insecurity and we deliver food to those individuals,” Stephanie Gochoel, the director of development for United Way, said.

All told, the team of around 25 volunteers delivered 600 bags of food to 200 individuals or families in need Thursday. The first 200 bags contained fresh fruits and vegetables, while 200 more contained meat and dairy and the other 200 were packed with shelf-stable canned or boxed items.

Volunteers started early in the morning to bag the groceries. The items were then shipped once each bag had been filled.

In previous years, the packing event was called the ‘Day of Caring,’ and it served locations such as Alliance, Chadron, Sidney and the Scottsbluff/Gering area. This year, all four of those locations will be covered as well as the towns of Crawford, Gordon and Kimball.

“We’re pretty excited about expanding into other areas,” Gochoel said. In addition to food, each family received a SingleCare prescription discount card.

The food should go a long way in combating food insecurity across the Panhandle. Last year alone, volunteers shipped out 1,425 bags of food.

“I think us partnering with (United Way) is a really great way to do that. We’re reaching all levels of people from preschool-aged to the elderly,” Audrey Rocheleau, a community specialist with Healthy Blue, said.

She said the food fits together to make several meals, which should last families at least a week. With the ingredients, they can make tacos to sandwiches.

The ingredients and meals are generally the same year-to-year, depending on the supply chain. Gochoel said the organizations make sure to pick food that’s both healthy and that families will be familiar with and know how to prepare.

The next food-packing day will be Oct. 18, in Kimball. Crawford families in need will be serviced on Oct. 20, and those in both Chadron and Kimball will receive food on Oct. 25. The Gordon date is still being finalized.