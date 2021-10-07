United Way volunteers pack food for the needy

“We don’t think that food is a luxury,” Rocheleau said of her organization and why they pitched in. “We think it’s a necessity and we want to help get rid of those insecurities in our communities.”

Some of the Healthy Blue volunteers also helped at a similar food packing event in Alliance on Tuesday. At Main Street Market, they were joined by around a dozen other volunteers.

Fifteen different organizations reached out to people in need to provide a list of the food bundles’ recipients. These groups included six food pantries, five school meal programs, two ministries, a volunteer center and a soup kitchen. After volunteers spent an hour and a half bagging groceries, they loaded the bags into various cars and drove specific routes to hit as many of the recipients’ houses as they could.

“Honestly, it was kind of fun,” Jasmine Moore, a Scottsbluff High School senior who volunteered on Thursday, said. “There were lots of friendly people (and) it was really nice to be around everybody. And it’s for a good cause, so that’s always fun.”