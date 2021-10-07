United Way volunteers pack food for the needy

Volunteers with the United Way of Western Nebraska put together 600 bags of groceries on Wednesday and Thursday in an effort to combat food insecurity.
The packing was part of the United Way’s Food Insecurity Assistance Projects for the month of October. Steph Black, the local chapter’s executive director, said the food would go to homebound, elderly, low-income, or fixed-income individuals and families.
“It’s a great project ... we’re really touching a lot of people here,” Black said.
On Thursday, 200 families received a bag from each of three categories: produce, perishable items such as milk and meat, and non-perishable canned and boxes items. The bags were designed to encompass eight meals.
The event took place at Panhandle Coop’s Main Street Market location in Scottsbluff. Organizers took inspiration from, and utilized, the market’s monthly produce bundles when putting together their own.
The grocery store was one of four sponsors for the event. Additional sponsors include Arby’s Foundation and the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center.
Audrey Rocheleau, a community specialist for sponsor Healthy Blue Nebraska, was one of the volunteers. Her group provided bags for Thursday’s bundles and half a dozen helpers to fill them.
“We don’t think that food is a luxury,” Rocheleau said of her organization and why they pitched in. “We think it’s a necessity and we want to help get rid of those insecurities in our communities.”
Some of the Healthy Blue volunteers also helped at a similar food packing event in Alliance on Tuesday. At Main Street Market, they were joined by around a dozen other volunteers.
Fifteen different organizations reached out to people in need to provide a list of the food bundles’ recipients. These groups included six food pantries, five school meal programs, two ministries, a volunteer center and a soup kitchen. After volunteers spent an hour and a half bagging groceries, they loaded the bags into various cars and drove specific routes to hit as many of the recipients’ houses as they could.
“Honestly, it was kind of fun,” Jasmine Moore, a Scottsbluff High School senior who volunteered on Thursday, said. “There were lots of friendly people (and) it was really nice to be around everybody. And it’s for a good cause, so that’s always fun.”
The event was relatively new for the United Way. “Before COVID,” as Black put it, her group brought more than 200 volunteers together on one day to package 70,000 simple meals to deliver. In the last two years, some of the programs they delivered those meals to opted for monetary assistance instead.
“Most of those programs really liked the flexibility of having the monetary donations because they were able to purchase the things that were specific for the clients that they serve,” Black said.
Later in the month, she said, the United Way will deliver around $16,000 to various local programs combating food insecurity.
“And then they can support local grocery stores,” she said.
Black said the United Way of Western Nebraska was in the planning stages for additional events, trying to meet the Panhandle’s needs. Other volunteers expressed their approval of the packing event.
“It’s great when we can all come together and serve our community and give back a little bit,” Rocheleau said.