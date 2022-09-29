UNK hosting admissions event in Alliance

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is coming to a community near you.

UNK Admissions is hosting a series of events at locations across the state to connect with high school students and their families and give them an opportunity to learn more about Loper life.

One of the events will be held in Alliance, and includes food, fun and prizes, with UNK students, faculty and admissions staff on hand to answer questions and discuss everything the university has to offer. Attendees can also apply for admission.

“These informative and engaging events are a great way for students and parents to learn more about the programs and opportunities available at UNK,” said Jodi Holt, director of admissions. “We’re excited to hit the road next month and meet future Lopers from all across this great state.”

The Alliance event will be held at Gallery 3, 316 Box Butte Ave., Sunday, Oct. 2. Preregistration is encouraged, but not required. To register, visit go.unk.edu/roadshow.