Students at Gering Junior High got an exclusive sneak peak of the University of Nebraska — Lincoln Opera’s performance of “La Traviata” along with insight into the art form on Friday afternoon.

The visit was orchestrated by Rita Stinner, who serves as president of the Nebraska Cultural Endowment as well as sits on the board of Friends of Opera at UNL. She said that the decision to bring the opera to GJH was motivated by a desire to generate excitement and share opportunities with students across the area.

“We wanted to bring entertainment and knowledge to all of our children,” Stinner said. “Scottsbluff High School Show Choir is going to be there tomorrow (Saturday) night as ushers. Scottsbluff High School Orchestra is going to be playing in the lobby starting at 6:30 (p.m.). We wanted to share the joy, so we came to Gering Junior High.”

Stinner, a Gering resident, said that bringing the opera to the Scottsbluff/Gering area was a priority for her because she knew that very few people in those towns would get the chance to experience it firsthand otherwise.

“Many of the people in our town — and most of the children in our town — may not have seen a live opera, and we are giving them that opportunity,” she said. “It is a terrific educational experience. I know if I was a young mom with young children, boy, I’d be there tomorrow night.”

UNL Director of Opera William Shomos supplemented the vocal performances with some important background information on both the show and the art of opera itself, taking time to help the students truly understand some of the aspects that make opera unique and powerful. Most important among those aspects is the ability that music has to convey thoughts and feelings.

“Music can reveal someone’s emotions. It can reveal what someone is thinking that they might not actually say in the words, and that’s really neat,” Shomos said. “The primary language of opera isn’t the spoken text, it’s the music. You have to listen to the music to let the story unfold.”

Very few students had any experience with or knowledge of opera, so Shomos provided some useful tips to help the students identify parts of the characters’ personalities and their roles in the story using only the sound of their voices.

“The sound of individual voices can also reveal something about the characters,” Shomos explained. “Each one sounds different in a way that might tell you something about who they are.”

Some examples of this principle included bass voices often being used to depict powerful figures–such as gods–due to the gravitas of their sound, tenors being used to depict male love interests, and mezzos being used to portray maidens. These tendencies can help provide context to opera shows using only one’s ears.

Shomos taught the students even more ways in which they could understand the story of opera even without understanding the language it’s written in. Chief among these was the ability to listen to the emotion being expressed in song, which he said could reveal even more truth than plainly written or spoken words.

“The performer has an emotion that they want to communicate. That emotion comes out through their voice and goes into the space as sound. It lands in your eardrums, the soundwave actually touches it, and it makes you feel an emotional response to what they send out,” said Shomos. “There’s nothing in between the singer and you. They express an emotion, you feel it. It’s just really direct and emotionally true, and I think that’s one of the cool things that’s very unique to opera.”

The students got a chance to apply this lesson to several pieces of music from “La Traviata”. Shomos asked several of the characters to perform a piece conveying an emotion and provided a bit of background on the scene. The students then had to interpret what the character was feeling based only on the sound of their voice, a task that was surprisingly easy for them.

Stinner hoped that the students would all go home and tell their families about what they had learned that day, prompting them to come out and see “La Traviata” in its entirety on Saturday evening.

“We’d love to have the whole family come. We’d like to fill the theater. It will be worth it,” said Stinner. “It’s one of the most loved operas ever written.”

“La Traviata” will be shown at the Midwest Theater on Saturday night at 7 p.m. The show is open to the public as a gift to the community. The Scottsbluff High School Orchestra will also perform in the lobby starting at 6:30 p.m.

