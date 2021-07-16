 Skip to main content
UNMC College of Nursing offering free sports physicals

SCOTTSBLUFF - The University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Nursing – West Nebraska Division will provide free sports physicals for area students on Monday, July 19. Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioners will perform the exams, which will cover all body systems.

Physicals will be provided from 4 to 7 p.m. at the WNCC Harms Advanced Technology Center in Room A113, 2620 E. 27th St. in Scottsbluff.

Parental/guardian permission is required for each student receiving a sports physical.

For more information, contact Bobbi at 308-632-0410.

