Up to 6 inches of snow coats Twin Cities area Monday night and Tuesday

A snowstorm spreading east from Wyoming into Nebraska dropped as much as 6 inches in Scotts Bluff County Monday night and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Twin Cities-area residents could wake up Wednesday to patchy blowing snow and below-zero wind chills, the weather service’s Cheyenne office said.

Light snow began falling in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown after 6 p.m. Monday and continued until nearly 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Gering led all Panhandle locations with 6 inches of snow, matching the total recorded by a weather service spotter 15 miles east of Wheatland, Wyoming, the weather service said.

Mitchell had 5 inches and Melbeta 4.7 inches, but a spotter six miles northwest of Gering reported only 2 inches there.

Scottsbluff’s W.B. Heilig Field recorded 0.4 inches of precipitation between Monday night and midafternoon Tuesday, according to the weather service and the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Snow totals were lighter elsewhere in the Panhandle, with 1.5 inches seven miles south-southwest of Rushville and 10 miles northeast of Oshkosh. Chadron and Lisco each reported 1 inch of snow.

Wednesday morning’s air temperatures could dip below zero in the Twin Cities, the weather service said. West-northwest winds will produce wind-chill equivalents between 5 and 10 below.

Sunny skies will lift Wednesday’s high into the mid-30s, but winds gusting up to 30 mph are expected to drive wind chills down to 5 to 15 below.

December will debut with more friendly daytime highs, with top readings in the mid-40s Thursday, Friday and Sunday but only near 40 Saturday.

Chances for snow return to the forecast Sunday night into Monday, with a high in the mid- to upper 30s.