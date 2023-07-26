The public is invited to attend Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention, a community-based presentation that covers the general scope of suicide, the research on prevention, and what people can do to fight suicide.

Participants will learn common risk factors and warning signs associated with suicide, and how to keep themselves and others safe. The presentation will be held on Saturday, July 29, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Grace Manley will give the presentation. Manley is the Nebraska Area Director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. By working closely with an excellent Board of Directors and a valued team of volunteers, Manley aims to lead American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Nebraska (AFSP Nebraska) into a new chapter of growth, providing free, research-driven educational programs, bereavement support and public policy/advocacy work across the state of Nebraska.

Manley said, “In 2014, I participated in my first Out of the Darkness Walk. I walked ‘in celebration of my brave sister, grateful that she chose to stay after years of struggling with suicidality as an adolescent. I walk through my days as Nebraska Area Director in honor of the family and friends I have lost to suicide, including my Uncle Dougie in 2020 and for the ones I love who grieve their own losses.

“I approach this work with deep compassion for people from all walks of life struggling with mental health, a sense of belonging, and loss across the state, and with so much hope for healing, life-giving connection, and radical change.

The presentation is free and open to the public. People can register in advance, tslscottsbluff.attendease.com.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-Nebraska’s mission is to save lives and bring hope to Nebraskans affected by suicide through research, prevention education, bereavement support and advocacy.