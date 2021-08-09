UPDATE: Organizers hope to launch balloons this evening

Balloonists are still hoping to take to the air on the first day of the U.S. Hot Air National Balloon Championships, Balloon Meister Paul Petrehn said.

Petrehn said he and his meteorology team will keep a close eye on weather conditions.

“We have a meeting at 5:15 p.m. There is some potential for some wind, and there is some rain coming into the area between here and Cheyenne that we’re keeping a close, close eye on. I’ll meet with my weather team before the briefing, as well. If it looks like it’s going to dissipate, or go away, or stay far enough away, you might see us going out to a single location, trying to observe the conditions and make sure they’re right for flight,” he said.

Unfavorable weather conditions caused organizers to cancel this morning’s launch.

“The winds were very unsafe for flight. We thought there was a window of opportunity with winds below our thresholds up until 8 o’clock. The moment we left the pilot briefing to go reconvene out at the Mitchell Airfield the winds were already in excess of the FAA waiver limits for flight. The surface winds combined with some smoky skies, it just wasn’t safe for flight this morning. All of the wildfires are upwind of those strong winds,” he said.