UPDATE: U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships begin, first flight cancelled
alert

UPDATE: U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships begin, first flight cancelled

Balloonists competing in the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships planned to take to the air this morning. 

However, shortly after a planned balloon launch time after the flights were cancelled due to high winds.

The first three target sites had been planned  on private property and a third site will be at Cleveland Field. 

Competitors will meet tonight at 5:15 p.m. and flights may be held this evening. 

As flights are held this week, the public is reminded to stay safe and not trespass on private property while observing the balloons this week.

Follow starherald.com for more coverage of the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships and Old West Balloon Fest this week. 

