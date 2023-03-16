The gravel racing community in western Nebraska continues to build up a following as USA Cycling announced it will host its first-ever USA Cycling Gravel National Championships in Gering in September.

Area tourism officials made an announcement Thursday, followed by a release by USA Cycling. The Gravel National Championships will take place Sept. 9. USA Cycling announced that the inaugural Gravel National Championships will offer a prize purse of $60,000. Gering will also host the event in 2024.

In a press release, Brendan Quirk, USA Cycling CEO, said, “Over the last five years, the explosive growth of gravel has energized American cycling. Our involvement in the past 18 months has mainly focused on the support of gravel event organizers through sanctioning events such as the Grasshopper Adventure Series, the Rule of Three, and Rasputitsa. We’re now proud to join the list of ever-growing gravel events in the United States.”

Getting the racing event to come in western Nebraska happened quickly, said Aaron Raines, who is the current organizer of the Robidoux Rendezvous, which started in 2016 known as the Robidoux Quick and Dirty. He said that local tourism officials were part of a contingent of members of the state’s sports tourism coalition, Sports Nebraska, who traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado, in January. During that trip, they visited with officials with entities like USA Cycling, USA Volleyball and USA Hockey.

In those conversations, tourism officials learned that USA Cycling hadn’t yet found a location for its planned national championship. Brenda Leisy, Scotts Bluff County Tourism director, talked about the success of the Robidoux Rendezvous. Through the connections Leisy established, Raines said he was contacted and asked if he’d be interested in assisting as Gering sought to be among the bidders putting together proposals for the national championship.

“Quite honestly, I was in the right place, at the right time,” Leisy told the Star-Herald. “I met the people that I needed to meet. I was out in front of the people that I needed to be in promoting western Nebraska.”

She left Colorado Springs on a Friday, she said, and by Monday, she had a request for proposal.

Karla Neidan-Streeks, director of tourism in Gering, called Thursday’s announcement “big news” and “an honor for Gering, Scotts Bluff County and the community of western Nebraska.

Leisy said the announcement “means something for our entire community. We are bringing national level athletes to our community, many of whom have never been to Nebraska before, let alone Gering-Scottsbluff. … Honestly, it is going to do wonders for our entire state, especially when you are talking about a USA caliber event. The fact that we are able to send in an RFP for an event of this magnitude and get it — it is a reflection on our entire community.”

Recently, Raines said, he wrote the bid packet and submitted it, as well as showcasing the community during a USA Cycling site visit. As part of that process, he said, “I’ve worked with city officials and tourism folks on what we’ll need to pull this off and, you know, working with them has been great. … We’re all super excited about this opportunity.”

Last year, the Robidoux Rendezvous attracted more than 600 cyclists. The race certainly served as a springboard for gravel cycling in the area, but other successful events, such as the Monument Marathon, Old West Balloon Fest and others, were able to demonstrate to USA Cycling that “we are a place that can pull this off, and we’re going to do it well,” he said, saying that it really speaks to the work that has been done in the community to increase the viability of tourism in the area.

The infrastructure of the community — including its offering of gravel roads, hotels, the Gering Civic Center, Five Rocks Amphitheater and other amenities — also served as a selling point. The overall makeup and spirit of the community also works in its favor.

“The national director of events for USA Cycling was in town a handful of weeks ago, “ Raines said. We started in downtown Gering, and we just hit the course immediately. We left downtown Gering, and we were on gravel in less than a mile, right? ... And we stayed on gravel for about 130 miles as we went through the course. We saw maybe three or four cars. We got a wave from every single one of them. That initial experience, I think, kind of opened their eyes to what we offer, that which definitely helps us compared to other communities that might be a little bit bigger than us.”

Gravel racers are ready for a challenge, full of adventure, Leisy said, and love Scotts Bluff County roads — ruts and all. Often times, she said, communities may have leaders who tout that a large, multi-million facilities have to be constructed to attract tourism, but local tourism officials are “killing it in sports tourism.”

“We are killing it in our sports market, and we really are not spending a whole lot of money to make it happen,” From western Nebraska’s skies being a highlight of the Old West Balloon Fest to its gravel roads being an attraction for the gravel races, she said, “We are literally using what God gave us to create some of the best events in western Nebraska. “

Neidan-Streeks said that in its bid packet, organizers promised USA Cycling a welcoming city, with an energetic vibe, and a rich cycling culture. She said the community’s natural beauty and its landmarks will serve to be a backdrop to the gravel race event’s challenging courses and promises to be an adventure of a lifetime for race participants.

Though it’s uncertain how many cyclists will participate in the Gravel National Championship — officials haven’t yet decided if a cap will be implemented, and it being the first national championship — Raines said, “I don’t have any doubts telling you that 2,000 riders could be on our roads on Sept. 9.”

The inaugural Gravel National Championship will offer a prize purse of $60,000 for tis Elite races, with an equal pay out for men and women competitors. This marks the largest single-day cash prize in the history of American gravel, according to USA Cycling. Raines said the prize purse is sure to attract cyclists to western Nebraska.

The best names in off-road racing are expected to gather for the national championship, with USA Cycling already announcing that 2022 LifeTime Grand Prix Champion Keegan Swenson and Lauren De Crescenzo, who finished in the top 20 at the inaugural Gravel World Championship, are planning to be among those competing for top spots.

With the new addition of the UCI Gravel World Championships, the Gravel National Championship will classify as a qualifier for the 2023 event held in Venetia, Italy, Oct. 7-8. The top three in the Elite Men’s and Women’s events will automatically qualify for the World Championships and will be supported by USA Cycling. Additionally, age group race winners will automatically qualify for their respective categories for the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships.

The impact on the economy during and after the event will be felt for years to come, Leisy and Neidan-Streeks said, because of the opportunity to showcase the community.

Even if you are not a gravel cyclist, Raines said, the event will have a lot to offer spectators, with expos and other activities in the lineup.

Like many of the events held in the community, Raines said, a large number of volunteers will be needed for the USA Cycling Gravel National Championships and recruitment of volunteers is part of the planning underway.

“We’re going to need a much bigger volunteer base for this,” he said, saying that if people want to “practice,” the Robidoux Rendezvous, slated for June 23-24, will be a good chance for volunteers to get involved ahead of time. All volunteers will receive training, he said, so people don’t have to have experience to step forward and contribute.

People can sign up on a contact form that will be available at visitgering.com/usa-cycling-gravel-nationals.

Also, as with the total solar eclipse in 2017, more lodging options will also be needed. If you were thinking about signing up for Air BNB or another similar service, he said that now is the time to get started. Other options, such as the Robidoux RV Park, will also be available for people traveling to the area.

To learn more about eligibility and race details, visit http://gravelnats.usacycling.org/. Riders must be USA Cycling members with a domestic racing license to register. Registration will open on Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. (MT).