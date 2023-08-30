Thousands of competitors and visitors are expected to visit Gering Sept.8-Sept 9 as the area hosts the inaugural USA Cycling Gravel National Championship.

The gravel championship will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 with additional events hosted on Friday, Sept. 8.

At a joint news conference with the City of Gering on Wednesday morning, USA Cycling National Events Director Kyle Knott said that around 500 cyclists from more than 40 states are expected to compete in the races and that they will not be coming to the area alone.

“They’re going to come in with friends, family, mechanics and teams,” Knott said. “It will be a big impact coming into town. It’s going to support your local businesses, your grocery stores, your restaurants and they’ll be out here taking part in your community, so we appreciate the fact that you’re welcoming them here to town.”

Both local cyclists and professional racers who have traveled the world will be competing. Knott encouraged area residents to attend and socialize with the athletes in addition to checking out the events that he said are newcomer friendly, like the Adventure Rides that will provide a first-hand look at the race courses.

The event will take over a portion of Gering’s downtown area starting on Thursday evening.

Gering Tourism Director Karla Niedan-Streeks said that the weekend events will begin with an expo in the downtown area that will run from 10 a.m. to 7: p.m. and feature things like yoga in the Civic Plaza, food vendors and more.

“Bring your family, ride your bikes downtown and get into the enthusiasm and the spirit of gravel nationals,” she said.

Saturday will be race day, with cyclists taking off from the starting line between around 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. The fastest riders are expected to reach the finish line starting at around noon, and race organizers hope to see a crowd waiting to greet them.

“The riders will be coming down M Street and they’ll make that big left hand turn onto 10th St to hit the finish line,” Niedan-Streeks said. “I’ve been told some of those elite riders will make that turn at about 45 mph. I can’t wait to see that, I think it will be exciting.”

Activities throughout the weekend will lead to a series of road closures that are likely to impact local traffic.

Road closures will begin on Thursday, Sept. 7 with the blocking of N Street and 11th Street in the area bordering the Civic Plaza. By 5:30 p.m., the closure will include a portion of O Street north of the Civic Plaza and 10th Street between M and O. These closures are expected to persist until around noon on Sunday.

Even more closures will begin on Saturday morning. At 5:30 a.m., Kimball Avenue/10th Street will be closed between 14th Street and M Street. This stretch of road is expected to reopen once cyclists have gotten far enough from the starting line, around 10:30 a.m.

Also at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, M Street will close between 10th Street and 12th Street. Another long stretch of M Street from 12th Street all the way out to Cemetery Road will close by 9 a.m. These closures on M Street will last until around 10 p.m. on Saturday, but controlled intersections manned by law enforcement will allow cross traffic at Five Rocks Road and 16th Street.

Gering City Administrator Pat Heath said that the closures may force residents on the south side of town to detour to Five Rocks Road or Highway 71 to access points on the east side and downtown.

“It’s a large closure, probably the largest closure the city has ever experienced at one time,” Heath said of the project as a whole.