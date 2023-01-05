USDA lab confirms death of four animals at Riverside Discovery Center from Avian flu

The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed Thursday the cause of death for four animals at the Riverside Discovery Center (RDC) in Scottsbluff was Avian flu. The zoo announced last week that one cougar, one bear and two tigers died. The release indicates the animals ate local geese that had been donated to the zoo and the pathology reports shows Avian flu, Eurasian H5 highly pathogenic avian influenza or HPAI in their systems.

"Avian influenza is primarily a disease of poultry, waterfowl and migratory birds," the release states.

RDC worked alongside the Scotts Bluff County Health Department, USDA and Nebraska Game & Parks to manage the presence of influenza at the center. There are currently no concerns to the public and the risk to people is low, according to the release.

Once the zoo's staff became aware about the possible Avian influenza risk, our of an abundance of caution, RDC's interim director Hawk Buckman said the zoo temporarily closed to properly clean and sanitize the walkways and exhibits for the safety of visitors and animals.

"As soon as we became aware of the situation, we were overly cautious to not only protect the community, the staff, and most importantly, the animal’s well-being," he said. "With the help of all partners, we have instigated new rules and procedures to prevent this from happening again and will continue working closely with local and state officials."

The presence of Avian flu is widespread throughout the state, so Todd Nordeen, Nebraska Game and Parks Big Game Disease and Research Program manager advised the public to wear personal protective equipment such as latex gloves and a N-95 mask, if handling sick or dead geese or waterfowl. Waterfowl should be disposed of by double bagging and placing in a licensed landfill.

More information can be found online at outdoornebraska.gov/locations.

People, especially hunters, are encouraged by Nebraska Game & Parks to take important precautions when handling wild birds or cleaning game:

• Avoid handling wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead.

• Dress your game birds in the field whenever possible.

• If dressing birds at home, double bag the remains and place in a trash can that is secure against access by pets or other animals.

• Do not eat, drink or smoke while cleaning game.

• Wear rubber gloves and mask while cleaning game.

• Wash hands, all tools and work surfaces with soap and water, or alcohol wipes if unavailable, after cleaning game.

• Avoid cross-contamination. Keep uncooked game in a separate container away from cooked or ready-to-eat foods.

• Cook game bird meat, as with all poultry and eggs, thoroughly – to an internal temperature of 165 F.

• Anyone recently handling game birds should not visit any backyard poultry or commercial poultry site.

More about Avian Flu in Nebraska from Game & Parks

Avian influenza is primarily a disease of poultry, waterfowl and migratory birds caused by Type A influenza viruses. This virus can infect several species of wild birds and domestic poultry, including chickens, turkeys, quail, guinea fowl and ducks, as well as free-ranging and captive wild birds. Less frequently, avian influenza viruses are in rats, mice, weasels, ferrets, pigs, cats, tigers, dogs and horses, as well as humans.

There are many avian influenza virus strains, which are usually classified into two categories according to the severity of the disease in poultry. Low pathogenic strains typically cause few or no symptoms in poultry. Highly pathogenic strains can cause severe symptoms and potentially high mortality rates in poultry.

In January 2022, highly pathogenic avian influenza H5 was confirmed in wild, captive, commercial and backyard birds in many states. It was first identified in Nebraska in a wild goose in early March; multiple wild bird species have contracted the disease since then.

Key websites to monitor Avian flu in Nebraska and Nationally

• Nebraska Game & Parks Avian Influenza - http://outdoornebraska.gov/ai/

• USDA Avian Influenza - https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/avian-influenza/ai

• U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service - https://www.fws.gov/avian-influenza

