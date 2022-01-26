USDA urges producers to submit applications for 2021 grazing loss assistance by Jan. 31

LINCOLN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds ranchers and livestock producers they may be eligible for financial assistance through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) for 2021 grazing losses due to a qualifying drought or fire. The deadline to apply for 2021 LFP assistance is Jan. 31, 2022.

“Severe to extreme drought conditions in Nebraska have resulted in significant economic hardships for our agricultural producers, and livestock producers are no exception,” John Berge, state executive director for the Farm Service Agency in Nebraska said. “If you suffered 2021 grazing losses, you should contact FSA as soon as possible and file your LFP application for payment. 2021 LFP information may be used to deliver upcoming disaster assistance.”

For the 2021 program year, 16 counties in Nebraska have met drought severity levels that trigger LFP eligibility. Those 16 counties include: Banner, Box Butte, Boyd, Cedar, Chase, Dakota, Dixon, Dundy, Hayes, Hitchcock, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Morrill, Scotts Bluff and Sioux.