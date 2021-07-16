Users can use new website to check groundwater quality, chemical content

Before the Clearinghouse website’s creation, he said reporting the data was “unwieldy.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chief among the details on the map is the measure of nitrate in the water. Meisbach said safe levels for well water are less than 10 milligrams per liter.

“Nitrate was one of the things we knew right off the bat that was impacting our groundwater,” he said.

It’s far from the only material the Clearinghouse map searches for. Miesbach said there are 281 different minerals and chemicals whose well compositions were analyzed.

The map can also showcase aquifer locations, topographic regions and bedrock geology.

The new map has many practical uses for the public to engage with, Meisbach said. Farmers, for example, can check the composition of existing groundwater for chemical content to see how much fertilizer they will need. They can also gauge which locations have land suitable for raising and rearing livestock.

Well drillers, meanwhile, can check to see what the groundwater content of a property is like and notify the property owners. With a variety of layers to click through and analyze, there are several ways to use the site.

“I find something new every time I use it,” Meisbach said.