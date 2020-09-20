USPS letter carrier retires after 36 years of service

Thirty-six years of running around town in all kinds of weather — sometimes driving, sometimes walking — finally comes to an end for USPS letter carrier Dan Kihlthau. Kilthau retired on Friday, Sept. 25.

Kihlthau is one of the few people who actually fulfilled his childhood dream job. When he was a kid, he said, he would look out the window at the mailman delivering mail across the street and think, “That’s what I want to do.”

He began his path toward his career back in 1981 when he was around 20 years old, filling in for other mail carriers on the rural route around Bayard. After about a year and a half, some family friends told him to move down to Phoenix, Arizona, where they seemed to hire mail carriers all the time. So Kihlthau headed to Arizona.

In order to become a full-time mail carrier, Kihlthau had to take a specific test. Out of the 12,000 that took the test in Phoenix, Kihlthau scored in the top 5%.

While he waited for the post office to hire him, he worked at the IRS. The Phoenix Post Office hired him on June 22, 1985, about eleven months after he took the test. He began on a probation period in which he had an on-job instructor follow him on his routes to make sure he knew what he was doing. It wasn’t long before he began taking on over 60 routes a day.

“I’ve never had a problem casing mail because my memory apparently just works,” he said. “It was just never hard for me, and that sounds bad, but it just wasn’t.”

While in Phoenix, he experienced mean dogs, a mean rooster, a roll-away mail truck and even a rifle scoped in on him.