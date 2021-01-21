Vaccination efforts continue in Panhandle, timelines could change

More than 5,600 people have registered with Panhandle Public Health District and expressed an interest in getting the COVID-19 vaccination.
PPHD has been taking sign ups on its website since mid-December, after two vaccines were approved. In the Panhandle, vaccines being administered through public health and providers has been a vaccine manufactured by Moderna. The vaccine’s storage requirements are less cumbersome for providers.
More than 5,612 people have registered to receive the vaccine. To date, 4,559 people have been vaccinated.
Give health officials time and you’ll get vaccinated, that was the word from Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel to people who have signed up. Officials said that often times, they’ll receive calls or multiple sign ups from persons who are interested in being vaccinated. If you have already signed up, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said, just “trust us” that you’re on the list and will be notified.
Health officials have also reached out in recent weeks to agencies, such as police departments, school districts and others, that are in groups deemed as essential workers in prioritizing administration of the vaccine. Some of those groups have already received an initial dose, and public health officials are hearing from those who are concerned that they won’t get their second dose.
Which ever facility gave you that show, they will call you, text you or use the alert system to notify you of arrangements for your second shot.
“They have records of it,” Engel said. “Don’t worry.”
The Panhandle is expected to begin receiving 1,100 doses of the vaccine each week, starting next week, and doses will be distributed to Panhandle counties based off population. Information regarding the number of persons vaccinated has been added to the PPHD dashboard, located at pphd.org.
Vaccines are currently being prioritized for those 75 and older, as designated by the state. Sign ups are being taken for those 65 and older, which is expected to be the next population group that receives vaccinations. Sign ups are available at https://tinyurl.com/ycpxzr5d. If you forget the link, the information is available at pphd.org.
“If you know someone who is in that age group, have them sign up,” Engel said. “Please let them know and direct them to our website. These lists are very, very helpful” as officials work through the priority groups.
However, officials remind people that it may be several weeks before the 75 & older age group is complete and patience is urged may be contacted. First responders, educators and other priority groups do not need to sign up to receive the vaccinations via the form.
Engel said that officials are still awaiting direction on vaccinating those with health conditions, but are encouraging sign ups at this time. The local veterans’ service center, associated with the Hot Springs, South Dakota, Veterans Hospital, is also offering vaccinations to qualifying veterans. Persons qualifying for those services can also contact that clinic.
PPHD regularly is asked how long the vaccination will last. Schnell said that the length of immunity is not yet certain, but is being studied. It is likely that people may need a booster vaccination in the future, much like with other vaccinations like the DTaP. People who have contracted coronavirus, or shown to have the antibodies, are also encouraged to get the vaccination as the answers to those immunity questions remain unknown.
Officials are expecting some changes to the vaccination timeline as President Joe Biden rolls out changes to the coronavirus response. Currently, vaccine timelines estimate that it will be mid-April to May before the vaccine will be available to the general public.
Engel also announced on Thursday that PPHD will begin reducing the frequency of its calls to weekly, starting on Monday, Jan. 25.