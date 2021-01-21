Vaccination efforts continue in Panhandle, timelines could change

Which ever facility gave you that show, they will call you, text you or use the alert system to notify you of arrangements for your second shot.

“They have records of it,” Engel said. “Don’t worry.”

The Panhandle is expected to begin receiving 1,100 doses of the vaccine each week, starting next week, and doses will be distributed to Panhandle counties based off population. Information regarding the number of persons vaccinated has been added to the PPHD dashboard, located at pphd.org.

Vaccines are currently being prioritized for those 75 and older, as designated by the state. Sign ups are being taken for those 65 and older, which is expected to be the next population group that receives vaccinations. Sign ups are available at https://tinyurl.com/ycpxzr5d. If you forget the link, the information is available at pphd.org.

“If you know someone who is in that age group, have them sign up,” Engel said. “Please let them know and direct them to our website. These lists are very, very helpful” as officials work through the priority groups.