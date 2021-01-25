Vaccinations for general public unlikely before spring

People who have intended to sign up via PPHD’s online form because they have medical conditions are currently asked to hold off on signing up. In the coming weeks, the state will be putting together its own registry system. It’s not yet known if persons who have already signed up will need to sign up a second time, so people are encouraged to watch for those details.

The state has released information on medical conditions that will make persons eligible for the vaccination when it moves into vaccinating that category of persons. Medical conditions identified Monday were: asthma, cancer, cerebrovascular disease affecting blood vessels, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), cystic fibrosis, chronic lung disease, diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2); down syndrome, heart conditions, high blood pressure, neurologic conditions, pulmonary fibrosis, sickle cell disease, thalassemia (a type of blood disorder), weakened immune system due to solid organ transplant (kidney, liver, pancreas, heart or lung), and weakened immune system from bloc or bone marrow transplant, HIV, or due to using steroid or other medications.

On Monday, PPHD confirmed 64 new cases of the coronavirus. In the last 14 days, 287 active cases were reported and 151 active cases were reported. The weekly positivity rate is 21.2%.