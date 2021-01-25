Vaccinations for general public unlikely before spring

Panhandle health officials expect that it will be May before vaccination of senior citizens to protect against the coronavirus is complete.
Currently, the Panhandle is taking registrations for persons 65 and older, the next priority group that the state has designated for the COVID-19 vaccine. It is currently wrapping up vaccinations to people 75 & older and those in the Phase 1A category of health care professionals.
The Panhandle will be allotted 1,100 doses of the vaccination, planned to be allocated weekly. Some controversy about rural areas being ahead in vaccination distribution generated some questions to Gov. Pete Ricketts. However, Ricketts indicated that plans for distribution will continue.
This week, the Panhandle will be able to begin providing the second dose of the vaccination.
“We’ll have the 1,100 doses, plus the required second dose, arriving every week,” Engel said.
People needing the second dose of the vaccination will be contacted by the provider who the provider where they got their first vaccination.
As of Monday, 4,648 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the Panhandle. More than 6,300 people have registered to receive the vaccine.
Nearly 85% of residents at long-term care facilities have been distributed, Engel said, the fourth highest in the state.
People who have intended to sign up via PPHD’s online form because they have medical conditions are currently asked to hold off on signing up. In the coming weeks, the state will be putting together its own registry system. It’s not yet known if persons who have already signed up will need to sign up a second time, so people are encouraged to watch for those details.
The state has released information on medical conditions that will make persons eligible for the vaccination when it moves into vaccinating that category of persons. Medical conditions identified Monday were: asthma, cancer, cerebrovascular disease affecting blood vessels, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), cystic fibrosis, chronic lung disease, diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2); down syndrome, heart conditions, high blood pressure, neurologic conditions, pulmonary fibrosis, sickle cell disease, thalassemia (a type of blood disorder), weakened immune system due to solid organ transplant (kidney, liver, pancreas, heart or lung), and weakened immune system from bloc or bone marrow transplant, HIV, or due to using steroid or other medications.
On Monday, PPHD confirmed 64 new cases of the coronavirus. In the last 14 days, 287 active cases were reported and 151 active cases were reported. The weekly positivity rate is 21.2%.
On Thursday, Jan. 18, PPHD announced 14 deaths. There were eight males, one in his 40s, one in his 50s, one in his 60s, three in their 80s and two in their 90s. There were six women, three in their 80s and tree in their 90s.
Currently, 173 deaths have been confirmed. There are 10 deaths pending verification, as of Monday.